DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Can a child be born with genetic disorder even if there is no family history?

Can a child be born with genetic disorder even if there is no family history?

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:19 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Whenever we inform parents, it is “genetic”, very first reaction of parents who have a child with genetic disorder is — how this happened? We have no family history. While it is true that heredity plays a role, in reality, around 80% of the parents come to know about genetic disorder after the birth of an affected child. All of us have 23pairs of chromosomes which carry Rs 20,000 genes and we get two working copies of every gene from either parent. There are several mechanisms of genetic disorders in the absence of family history. These can be:

Advertisement

Spontaneous changes in a chromosomes or genes: Sometimes, defect arise in the chromosomes or genes before or after fertilization in normal parents eg. Down syndrome, William’s syndrome, Marfan syndrome.

Advertisement

If parents of carrier of certain genetic conditions: If parents are carriers (carrying one defected copy and other normal copy) they will be normal themselves but can transfer defected copy of genes to their babies. Commonest examples are: Thalassemia, Cystic fibrosis, Spinal muscular atrophy, Fragile X syndrome etc.

Advertisement

Conclusion: Genetic disorders can happen irrespective of family history and a proper Preconceptional planning and carrier screening of prospective couple can unmask and prevent them in future children.

Dr. Sangeeta Khatter

Advertisement

Senior Consultant - Medical & Reproductive Genetics at Jindal IVF, SCO 21, Sector 20-D, Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh, who can be contacted at 958-246-9429.

Disclaimer: The views/suggestion/opinions expressed in the article are the sole responsibility of the experts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts