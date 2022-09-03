Can you guess nicknames Ranveer Singh and Ananya Panday have for each other?

ANI

Mumbai, September 3

Ranveer Singh recently appeared in the last episode of 'Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wives' where he charmed the four main leads of the show with his hot physique and charismatic looks.

On the show, Ranveer, while talking to Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana, revealed that he and Ananya have nicknames for each other! Ananya calls Ranveer 'Ran Ran', while Ranveer calls Ananya 'Nan Nan'. As funny as it sounds, their fans think it's cute that they have nicknames for each other! Ranveer did a cameo in the last episode of the show.

The four leads - Neelam, Seema, Maheep, and Bhavana had gone to meet Ranveer on the sets of Karan Johar's directorial 'Rocky aur Raani ki Prem Kahani'.

The four women went all gaga over him and his entry shot in the film. In the clip, Ranveer is seen shirtless, lying on the bed, as the film begins. As soon as the four women saw it, they couldn't stop drooling.

Ranveer even sang and danced with Neelam Kothari on one of her songs from the 90s.

Talking about the show's premise, it revolves around the lives of actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

The show was full of star cameos - Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Chunkey Pandey, Bobby Deol, Jackie Shroff, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, rapper Badshah and Karan Johar made stylish appearances in the show.

From star-studded cameos and drool-worthy vacations to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of hot gossip, the women have upped the notch of everything this season.

#ananya panday #ranveer singh