Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has officially welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her partner.

In the shared images, Lavigne and her partner are seen holding their newborn's hand, alongside a sweet photo of the singer holding the infant close to her chest.

A final image features three pairs of checkered Vans sneakers arranged on a skateboard, two adult sizes resting beside a tiny pair of baby Vans.

Lavigne has not yet publicly identified the baby's father or confirmed her current relationship status.

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Announcing the birth to her followers, Lavigne wrote, “Our Mini F---ing Princess has arrived." A representative for Lavigne told that the singer has been taking time to bond with her newly minted family of three.

“Avril has been enjoying time with her family while working on her new album and wants to thank the fans for all of their love!” the representative said. — ANI