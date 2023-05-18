Cannes 2023: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-Eda's 'Monster' receives six-minute standing ovation

ANI
Cannes, May 18
Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-Eda's drama film 'Monster' received a six-minute standing ovation at the Cannes world premiere on Wednesday.
Kore-Eda spoke in Japanese: "Thank you. Some people couldn't be here. Can't wait to go back to Japan and show them the film...tell them about this absolutely wonderful premiere. It will stay in my heart," reported Deadline, a US-based media outlet.
Here are pictures of 'Monster' team at the festival:
'Monster' follows Saori (Ando Sakura), a take-no-prisoners widowed mother, who is now bringing up her son Minato (Kurokawa Soya) who is weathering tough times in his elementary school. Mom learns that son's odd behaviour may have to do with his teacher, who Minato says hit him. The movie is told in Rashoman style from several different points of view, including that of the teacher, Hori (Nagayama Eita), Minato and his friend Yori (Hiiragi Hinata), as per Deadline.
The film is Hirokazu Kore-Eda's ninth movie overall at the fest (counting two that appeared in Un Certain Regard). Monster is his first movie since his 1995 debut feature Maborosi that the director has not had a screenplay credit on.
'Monster' also marks the final film for late Oscar-winning film composer Ryuichi Sakamoto, as per Deadline.
