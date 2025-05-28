DT
Can't do movies like these forever: Lindsay Lohan on doing romantic comedies for Netflix 

Can’t do movies like these forever: Lindsay Lohan on doing romantic comedies for Netflix 

Lohan will next feature in Disney’s “Freakier Friday”, sequel to “Freaky Friday”
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 11:59 AM May 28, 2025 IST
Lindsay Lohan
Hollywood actor Lindsay Lohan, who has been a part of three romantic comedies on Netflix back to back, says she wants to “think about other stuff” as she can’t do the same projects forever.

Lohan featured in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” (2022) alongside Chord Overstreet. Post that she went on to star in “Irish Wish” (2024) and “Our Little Secret” (2024), with each film making it to the top ten on the streaming platform.

The 38-year-old actor said she loves to make films of that genre, but can’t make the same thing forever.

“I always want to make movies like that...things that make people happy and bring people together. I love making movies for that reason, for people to escape and find something that they can take into their own life and realize everything’s going to be okay,” she told Elle magazine in an interview.

“But with Netflix, I was like, ‘Okay, now we need to be thinking about other stuff.’ I can’t do movies like these forever,” she added.

Lohan will next feature in Disney’s “Freakier Friday”. The film is a sequel to “Freaky Friday”. The first part was directed by Mark Waters and featured Lohan alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, who is also returning for the sequel.

The film revolved around a mother and daughter with a rocky relationship, who find themselves trapped in each other’s bodies after their visit to a mysterious Chinese restaurant.

The actor said “everything felt at ease” while making the sequel.

“I feel like everything felt at ease when we were making it, and I feel that’s the best way to describe how I felt when I watched it. It felt easy and fun, and fresh at the same time. There’s not a lot bringing me to the movie theaters personally right now.

“It is a feel-good movie (Freakier Friday), which is what I want to give people. And it’s fun. When I saw the second cut, I wanted to get up and dance at the end. I was like, ‘Oh, this is cool. I like this song. I want people to do that,’” she said.

“Freakier Friday” is directed by Nisha Ganatra and is written by Jordan Weiss. Slated to release on August 8, the film also stars Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, and Lucille Soong.

