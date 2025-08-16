‘Can’t recapture what we did 35 years ago’: Chris Columbus denies making another ‘Home Alone’ film

Filmmaker Chris Columbus might have created one of the most loved franchises with “Home Alone” films, but has no plans to return for another sequel and believes it should be left alone.

Advertisement

Columbus’ directorial “Home Alone” was released in 1990, featuring Macaulay Culkin in the lead role. The film revolved around Culkin’s character Kevin, an eight-year-old who is left home alone while the entire family leaves for a vacation.

“Home Alone” became a sensation at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing film of 1990 in the US. The film grossed over USD 476 million worldwide at the box office, against its budget of USD 18 million. It was followed by a sequel in 1992, titled “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the lead actor mentioned the possibility of returning to the sequel if he was paid enough. But Columbus has made it clear that what was made 35 years back then shouldn’t be touched again, as it can just turn out to be a mistake.

“I think ‘Home Alone’ really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” he told ET in an interview.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago...I think it should be left alone,” he added.

Besides the two films starring Culkin, the franchise had other films with different child actors, including “Home Alone 3”, which was released in 1997, “Home Alone 4” in 2002, “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” in 2012, and “Home Sweet Home Alone” in 2021.