DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / ‘Can’t recapture what we did 35 years ago’: Chris Columbus denies making another ‘Home Alone’ film

‘Can’t recapture what we did 35 years ago’: Chris Columbus denies making another ‘Home Alone’ film

Columbus’ directorial “Home Alone” was released in 1990, featuring Macaulay Culkin in the lead role
article_Author
PTI
Los Angeles, Updated At : 01:22 PM Aug 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
In a recent interview, Macaulay Culkin mentioned the possibility of returning to the "Home Alone" sequel. Instagram/@chriscolumbus
Advertisement

Filmmaker Chris Columbus might have created one of the most loved franchises with “Home Alone” films, but has no plans to return for another sequel and believes it should be left alone.

Advertisement

Columbus’ directorial “Home Alone” was released in 1990, featuring Macaulay Culkin in the lead role. The film revolved around Culkin’s character Kevin, an eight-year-old who is left home alone while the entire family leaves for a vacation.

“Home Alone” became a sensation at the box office, emerging as the highest-grossing film of 1990 in the US. The film grossed over USD 476 million worldwide at the box office, against its budget of USD 18 million. It was followed by a sequel in 1992, titled “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

Advertisement

In a recent interview, the lead actor mentioned the possibility of returning to the sequel if he was paid enough. But Columbus has made it clear that what was made 35 years back then shouldn’t be touched again, as it can just turn out to be a mistake.

“I think ‘Home Alone’ really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” he told ET in an interview.

Advertisement

“I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago...I think it should be left alone,” he added.

Besides the two films starring Culkin, the franchise had other films with different child actors, including “Home Alone 3”, which was released in 1997, “Home Alone 4” in 2002, “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” in 2012, and “Home Sweet Home Alone” in 2021.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts