Captain Courageous: Shah Rukh Khan joins in to praise Smit Machchhar

SRK wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most!! It's not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one's safety on the line.” “But you did just that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a Captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery, the country is proud of you.”

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Earlier, Salman Khan had also praised Machchhar for his handling of the emergency. Sharing a post on X, Salman said he would be happy to fly with the pilot and called him “Kamaal” for his actions.

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“Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” Salman wrote.

Following pilot Captain Smit Machchhar's extraordinary courage in averting a major aviation disaster despite suffering serious injuries during a life-threatening mid-air cockpit attack, his family in Rajkot expressed immense pride in his actions, noting that the entire nation is praying for his swift recovery.