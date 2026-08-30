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Home / Entertainment / ‘Captain India’ takes flight: Kartik Aaryan starrer goes on floors in London this September 1

‘Captain India’ takes flight: Kartik Aaryan starrer goes on floors in London this September 1

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:39 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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KARTIK AARYAN
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One of the most-awaited films, Captain India, starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead, is set to go on floors on 1st September 2026 in London with the shoot expected to conclude by the end of October. The film is directed by Shimit Amin who is celebrated for his films like Chak De India that continue to remain relevant and resonate with audiences even years after their release.

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Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Baweja Studio in association with Dopamine Studios and production by S B Films, together a compelling team brings an action drama inspired by the true events of India’s courageous evacuation mission in a war-torn country, the project promises to be an ambitious and emotionally charged experience.

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Amongst the other details on Captain India, alongside Kartik Aaryan, the film is expected to star an ensemble cast, further adding anticipation to the growing buzz around the project. The film is written by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.

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With Captain India, Bhushan Kumar and T-Series continue their association with stories that aim to combine scale with strong content, bringing to the screen narratives that not only entertain but also resonate with the spirit, pride and emotions of the nation.

The film is set to release on 13th August 2027, Independence Day weekend.

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