Cardi B shares glimpse of themed Christmas trees for her kids

Cardi B shares glimpse of themed Christmas trees for her kids

Says each child's tree depicts individual interests

ANI
Washington DC, United States, Updated At : 03:11 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Christmas tree at Cardi B's residence. ANI photo.
Rapper Cardi B has given fans a festive backstage tour of her home, showcasing Christmas decorations for her four children, each with a uniquely themed tree. In a playful video, she joked about having trees for "500 kids," though she is the mother of Kulture, Wave, Blossom, and her newborn son with NFL star Stefon Diggs, TMZ reported.

Each child's tree reflects their personal interests. Kulture's is adorned with Labubu plush toys, Wave's celebrates Sonic the Hedgehog, Blossom's is Minnie Mouse-themed, and her newborn son has a football-themed tree in honour of his father, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs. Cardi kept the baby's name private and revealed that Diggs is spending Christmas in his hometown of Maryland, as per the outlet.

Other decorations include a dining room tree topped with a peacock and a set of bear-themed trees at the bottom of the stairs, reflecting Cardi's playful self-description as a "mama bear with hundreds of kids," TMZ reported.

She wrote in the caption on her Instagram handle, "The perfect Christmas picture don't exist in this house," while sharing picture with her kids.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

The rapper recently entered a new chapter in her life, welcoming her first child with Diggs on November 15. Sharing her journey on Instagram, Cardi reflected on embracing motherhood for the fourth time, releasing new music, and preparing for a tour.

"Starting over is never easy, but it's been so worth it! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me," she wrote.

The couple has been publicly linked since October last year, making their first appearance together at a Boston Celtics and New York Knicks game. Cardi shares her three other children, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom; with her estranged husband, rapper Offset. She filed for divorce in July 2024, four years after her initial filing in 2020.

Cardi B's festive home tour offers a glimpse into her colourful and playful approach to celebrating Christmas while embracing her family and personal growth.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

