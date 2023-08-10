Cardi B’s thrown microphone sold for a whopping $99,900

IANS

Rapper Cardi B’s ‘thrown’ microphone during her club performance in Las Vegas was sold at $100,000! The Shure Axient digital mic, which belonged to an audio production company called ‘The Wave in Sin City’, was previously put on eBay by the company’s owner, Scott Fisher. A week and 122 bids later, someone forked out $99,900 for it.

The item was auctioned off for charity though. Scott initially said the proceeds will be split with two charities, the Wounded Warrior Project and a local Vegas charity called Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which takes care of teens and young adults with special needs. Cardi tossed the mic into the crowd after someone threw a drink at her during her July 29 gig.

Looking startled, the Grammy Award-winner spontaneously launched the microphone at the woman. A woman, who claimed that she got hit by the mic but did not throw the drink, later reported Cardi for battery. The 26-year-old woman said she stood next to the person who threw the drink and got hit by the microphone on the right shoulder. Cardi, however, managed to escape criminal charges following a battery investigation as police have closed the case due to ‘insufficient evidence’.