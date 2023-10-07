Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has overhauled his lifestyle to prioritise his brain health after learning he has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India script history, touch 100-medal tally at Asian Games
Claim gold in women's kabaddi for country's 100th medal
2 Indian pilots among 3 dead in plane crash in Canada's British Columbia
Both the trainee pilots were from Mumbai, TV reports.
Israeli military says it is striking targets in Gaza Strip as air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem
Attack on Jerusalem is considered a major escalation by Isra...
Watch: Blast caught on camera; Army ammunition swept away in Sikkim floodwaters explodes on Teesta river bank
In West Bengal, a boy was killed and 5 were injured as a mor...