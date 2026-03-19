‘Carry On Jatta 4’ teaser pays tribute to late actor Jaswinder Bhalla using VFX

The teaser of the highly-awaited “Carry on Jatta 4” starring Gippy Grewal and Binnu Dhillon in lead roles was out on Thursday. The movie is set to feature a historic on-screen recreation of the late Jaswinder Bhalla alongside the lead cast.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Smeep Kang and is set to release on June 26.

Advertisement

In a heartfelt and unprecedented tribute, the teaser features late comedy icon Jaswinder Bhalla, who passed away last year at the age of 65, in a special appearance.

Advertisement

According to the press note by the makers, the recreation of actor Jaswinder Bhalla has been achieved through a meticulous blend of advanced VFX and CG techniques. The process spanned over six months, during which footage from one of his earlier films was carefully sourced and scanned to ensure an authentic and respectful representation.

The teaser was shared on Gippy Grewal’s Instagram handle. The video opens with Gippy and Binnu remembering the late actor. Soon after, Jaswinder Bhalla makes a surprise return from the afterlife in the costume of a lawyer.

Advertisement

This is followed by the introduction of the cast, which includes Sargun Mehta, Karamjit Anmol, Shinda Grewal, Jasmine Bajwa and Sweetaj Brar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗚𝗶𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗚𝗿𝗲𝘄𝗮𝗹 (@gippygrewal)

Gippy Grewal also paid tribute to the late actor by remembering the significance of Bhalla in the “Carry On Jatta” franchise. He described the VFX recreation of the late actor as a “celebration” of the legacy for them.

“Jaswinder Bhalla paaji wasn’t just an actor to us, he was family, a guiding light, and the soul of ‘Carry On Jatta’. Bringing him back, even for a moment, is emotional beyond words. Through ‘Carry On Jatta 4’, we haven’t recreated him, we are celebrating him. His laughter, his energy, his spirit...they still live with us, and always will. This is our humble tribute to a legend who never really left us,” said Gippy Grewal as quoted in a press note.

The tribute has been undertaken with the blessing of Mrs Bhalla, who has extended her consent for this special homage to her husband’s legacy, noted the press note.