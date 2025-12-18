DT
PT
Case filed against organisers after actor Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed, pushed during event at Hyderabad mall

A case was registered after videos from the event surfaced online; police said the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken based on findings related to crowd control and safety arrangements

ANI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 07:54 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
The incident took place on Wednesday during the launch of the song ‘Sahana Sahana’ from Nidhhi Agerwal’s upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab.’ ANI
Police have registered a suo motu case against the organisers of the ‘Raja Saab’ song-release event held at Lulu Mall, Kukatpally, following an incident in which actor Nidhhi Agerwal was mobbed and pushed by fans while exiting the venue in Hyderabad, said KPHB police.

The case was registered under the jurisdiction of the KPHB police station after videos from the event surfaced online, showing the actor struggling to leave the mall amid a large and unruly crowd.

Police said the matter is under investigation, and action will be taken based on findings related to crowd control and safety arrangements.

The incident took place on Wednesday during the launch of the song ‘Sahana Sahana’ from her upcoming film ‘The Raja Saab.’ Videos now circulating on social media show the situation at the venue turning chaotic, making it difficult for the actor to leave safely after the event.

The videos show Nidhhi struggling to reach her car as a large crowd closed in around her. Despite the presence of people escorting her, the actor appeared uncomfortable and terrified as she tried to move through the tightly packed group. Before long, clips from the event began spreading on social media, drawing strong reactions from users who raised concerns over safety at public events.

Several users described the scene as “terrifying,” with one commenting that such behaviour goes beyond fan culture and amounts to harassment. Another user said that mobbing an actress at a public function was “scary and unacceptable.”

