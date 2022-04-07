Case lodged for ‘manhandling’ of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh during show in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, April 7

The Delhi Police has registered a case in connection with the alleged manhandling of singer Yo Yo Honey Singh during a show at a club here, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of March 26 and March 27, they added.

According to police, the Hauz Khas police station received a complaint on March 27 regarding nuisance, misbehaving and threats issued to Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh.

In his complaint, Singh said the event was organised at a club in South Extension-II on the intervening night of March 26 and March 27.

During the show, five-six unidentified people forcibly came on the stage and started misbehaving with the artistes, the complainant alleged, adding that one of them caught hold of his hand and started pulling him.

According to the singer, the accused also issued threats to him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Subsequently, the complainant and his team members left the venue, the FIR said.

A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and five accused have been identified, the DCP said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.