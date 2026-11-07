CBFC assures Punjab and Haryana HC it will consider doctors’ concerns over Sunny Deol-starrer film

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the concerns raised by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Punjab, regarding the portrayal of medical professionals in Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ through representations will be considered by the competent authority before arriving at a final decision on the certification of the movie and its trailers/teasers, as per law and the laid-down procedure.

Dheeraj Jain, Senior Advocate, along with Shreyansi Verma, Central Government Counsel, made the submission on behalf of the Union of India, through the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, and the CBFC, through its Chairperson, Films Division Complex, Mumbai.

The statement was made while hearing a petition filed by the Private Hospitals and Nursing Home Association (PHANA), Punjab, through advocate Sahil Khunger.

In its order, Justice Tribhuvan Dahiya stated that the petition had been filed, inter alia, seeking directions to the Union of India, through the Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the CBFC, through its Chairperson, to examine the teaser, promotional material and relevant sequences of the film ‘Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak’ in the light of the concerns expressed by the petitioner and other professional medical bodies, and ensure that the film was not certified for public exhibition until their concerns were duly considered.

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Senior counsel representing the respondents, on instructions received through an email dated November 4, 2026, from the CBFC, Delhi, submitted that the concerns raised by the petitioner through representations would be considered by the competent authority at the CBFC before arriving at a final decision on the certification of the movie and its trailers/teasers, as per law and the laid-down procedure.

“In view of the statement made, no further direction is required to be issued to the respondents, and the petition stands disposed of accordingly,” the order stated.

The association said the teaser of the film depicts the protagonist assaulting doctors and other healthcare personnel inside a hospital. It further contains dialogues and sequences alleging commissions, unnecessary investigations, malpractice and corruption by doctors in a manner that creates the impression that such conduct is widespread in the medical profession.

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The association said this could deepen public mistrust towards healthcare workers. It also said it had submitted a detailed representation to the CBFC chairman, pointing out serious concerns arising from the teaser, including specific dialogues and sequences.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 20.