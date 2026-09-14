DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / CBI files FIR in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's death case

CBI files FIR in Sushant Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's death case

Bombay High Court orders CBI probe into Salian’s death and pulls up Mumbai Police for failing to register FIR for six years

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:14 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. File Photo
Advertisement

The CBI on Monday registered an FIR in connection with the death of Disha Salian, former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, agency sources confirmed to The Tribune.

Earlier this month, the Bombay High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Salian’s death and pulled up Mumbai Police for failing to register an FIR for six years. The court observed that the police investigation “raises more questions than answers”.

Advertisement

The bench criticised the police for treating the case only as an accidental death for six years and pointed to “glaring discrepancies” in the investigation.

Advertisement

Salian, who had briefly worked as Rajput’s manager, died on June 8, 2020, after falling from the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai’s Malad area. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case.

A week later, Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020, triggering speculation about a possible link between the two deaths.

Advertisement

The uproar following Rajput’s death led the Maharashtra government to order a CBI probe into it.

The agency subsequently submitted a closure report stating that Rajput died by suicide. The report, however, is yet to be heard by the court concerned.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts