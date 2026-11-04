Celebrities attend special screening of Ramayana ahead of its release

Actor Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana had a star-studded premiere in Mumbai. It was attended by numerous Bollywood celebs, including Alia Bhatt, Sunny Deol, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi and others.

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Ramayana: Part 1 is set to release in Indian theatres on November 5. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The Mumbai premiere was nothing less than a cinema festival as it marked the appearance of several B-town celebs. Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight in a grey saree with a blue border and an intricately beaded blouse. She posed against a cosmic-themed backdrop while the paps snapped her photos. She was joined by Ranbir's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor at the event.

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Sunny Deol also arrived in style at the grand premiere in Mumbai. He donned a white suit for the event. Ranbir Kapoor wore a maroon traditional kurta and paired it with dark jeans at the premiere. He posed for the photographers at the event while folding his hands, expressing gratitude for the love and support from his fans for the film.

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Nitesh Tiwari arrived at the event with his wife, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari and kids. Ravie Dubey arrived at the premiere with his wife and actress Sargun Mehta. The couple radiated bright smiles as they posed for the photograph. Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor, Sache Parampara and many other Bollywood celebs arrived at the grand premiere of Ramayana in Mumbai.

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, Vivek Oberoi, Mukesh Chhabra and others arrived at the event.

Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, in association with eight-time Academy Award-winning visual effects and production studio DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic.

Part 1 will release worldwide in cinemas on November 5 followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. — ANI