Celebrities share stories behind their first luxury purchase

There’s a special kind of joy in buying something expensive for yourself— especially when it’s bought with your own hard-earned money. It’s not just about owning a designer item or a shiny gadget; it’s about celebrating your journey, your hustle and the quiet victories along the way. For these television actors, their first luxury buy was more than just a purchase; it was a moment of pride, emotion and self-recognition.

Advertisement

The key to success

Neel Samarthh

Advertisement

Yes, I remember it clearly. The first expensive gift I bought for myself was a Yamaha PSR SX 900 keyboard. It was a very special moment for me because I deeply connect to music. I actually came into the industry with the dream of becoming a singer, but destiny had other plans and I became an actor instead. Still, music has always stayed close to my heart. Buying that keyboard felt like a personal victory. It was not just a gift, it was a reminder of where I started and what I truly love.

In the driving seat

Advertisement

Rahul Sharma

Yes, I clearly remember that item I bought with my own money. It was a car. I was working on a show, EK Ghar Banaunga. I didn’t really have any mode of transport and commuting every day had become a big problem. So, I kept telling myself, ‘I need to buy a car’. Eventually, I bought a second-hand car. I really liked the brand Niya, so I ended up getting that model. It cost me around Rs 4 to 5 lakh. It felt like a really big, luxurious purchase. It was a very special moment, because for the first time, I was buying something so important with my own hard-earned money. The whole experience of buying it was really special. Everything happened within two to three days — the deal was done and the car was mine. I felt rich! I felt proud that I had made something of myself.

In good time

Harleen Kaur Rekhi

I gifted myself a watch from Emporio Armani, and I absolutely loved it. It had a very sleek and classy design, very minimal, yet super stylish. It felt really nice to own something like that, especially because I bought it with my own hard-earned money. There’s a special kind of pride you feel when you buy something for yourself using your own income. It makes you feel like you’ve achieved something in life, that your dreams are turning into reality. You feel independent and capable.

Waqt badlega

Rozlyn Khan

I bought a Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust. Not to show off but to remind myself — Achha time aayega. Life had shown me both glam and grime, but I wanted something that would last, something timeless. This watch became a symbol of that quiet promise I made to myself — Tu ruk mat… waqt badlega. Luxury isn’t always about labels. Sometimes, it’s about owning your journey. And every time I wear it, I remember how far I’ve come.

Sense of pride

Aadesh Chaudhary

When the first iPhone was launched, I bought it for myself. It wasn’t super expensive like today’s phones, but it still felt like a big deal back then. I used my own hard-earned money to buy it, and that made it really special. It gave me a strong sense of pride and independence. It was one of those moments where I felt like, ‘Yes, I did this for myself’. That feeling still stays with me.