Celebrities share strong messages on World No Tobacco Day

On World No Tobacco Day, celebrities share their views on tobacco addiction and the importance of healthier choices. While stressing the value of awareness campaigns, they emphasise that real change comes through self-awareness, determination, and a conscious decision to prioritise health over harmful habits.

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Sachin Parikh

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Tobacco is extremely dangerous to health, yet many people are addicted to it. While campaigns and government initiatives are doing a commendable job of highlighting the risks associated with smoking and tobacco use, real change can only come through self-awareness and personal determination. Today, many youngsters view smoking as a style statement or take it up due to peer pressure, without fully understanding its long-term consequences. That is why awareness campaigns, especially those shown in theatres and public spaces, remain crucial, as they reach audiences who might otherwise ignore such messages. On World No Tobacco Day, I believe all public figures, actors, celebrities, and leaders should come together to use their platforms to spread awareness about the health hazards of tobacco. Quitting is never easy, but it is possible. I have seen it firsthand—my father, who once smoked heavily, decided to quit and never touched a cigarette again.

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Kanwar Dhillon

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I believe tobacco addiction is one of the biggest health challenges we face today. While awareness campaigns, warnings, and advertisements play an important role in educating people, quitting smoking ultimately comes down to personal choice and determination. I have immense respect for those who manage to overcome the habit because it's one of the best decisions anyone can make for their health and well-being. Unfortunately, many young people today associate smoking with being cool or fitting in, without fully understanding the long-term damage it can cause. Personally, I have always stayed away from tobacco and have never felt the urge to try it, despite having friends who smoke.

Somy Ali

Firstly, it’s insane to me that in 2026 anyone would even contemplate smoking a cigarette. As for stress reducers, I make sure I work out at least 4–5 times a week, which we know for a fact kills anxiety and stress. Additionally, the best way to reduce stress for me is to make sure people around me are not stressing about basic needs.

Delnaaz Irani

I think smoking is really bad. People who smoke must be getting some relief, but it's injurious to health, which we all know, and I'm sure there are other stress relievers. Whenever I feel stressed, I spend time with my pet Coco, who instantly lifts my mood and brings me a sense of calm. I also love listening to soft, calming music and simply lying down for a while to relax my mind.

Gauravv Saxena

World No Tobacco Day is not just about spreading awareness, but about encouraging people to value their lives more deeply. Today, smoking has become so common that many people overlook its long-term impact on health and relationships. While warning ads and public campaigns may annoy some viewers, they exist to save lives and start important conversations. Real change begins when people stop treating smoking as a trend and start seeing health as a priority.