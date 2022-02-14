Celebrities share the first time they came to know about the Valentine's Day and how they are planning to make special this year

No significance
Delnaaz Irani
I was in college when I got to know about Valentine’s Day, Rose Day, Hug Day etc. As such there is no significance of V-Day in my life because if you love a person then love has to be celebrated every single day, whether it is your parents, siblings, friends or partner. Basically, the concept is blown out of proportion. Percy and I do special things for each other whenever we feel like and that day becomes our V-Day.
Happy times
Rahul Bhatia
I had heard about Valentine’s Day just in movies, but never experienced it in real life. Valentine’s Day is all about Western culture, but if this day is for love then love can be for anybody. This time we are expecting a baby, so we will be celebrating this day at home. I will cook something nice for my wife, Meenakshi. We have a pet named Chickoo, who will be a part of our celebration. Next Valentine’s Day will be four of us, having a good time together!
Special feeling
Rahul Sharma
During my childhood, I wanted to do something for my first girlfriend. So, I bought some flowers and a teddy bear for her. It was very cute! The good thing is that you can express your feelings not particularly for your partner but all your loved ones. It’s good that we made one day to celebrate love and make it special feeling. This Valentine’s Day, I would be vacationing at a romantic destination with my wife, Neha. Love is rare and if you have loved ones in your life, then you are lucky.
Family fun
Ajay Singh Chaudhary
I heard about Valentine’s Day in 2001, when I was in college. That time social media was not there and people used to give each other cards or flowers on February 14. I believe the day is related to love and it can be with anyone - parents, girlfriend, wife or daughter or your friends. My Valentine is my wife, Jyoti, my daughter and my mom. This Valentine’s Day, I will be shooting but I will try to take my family out for a nice dinner.
Being together
Vijayendra Kumeria
I was in school and heard about Valentine’s Day for the first time from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai. I do celebrate it, but I also believe that one particular day for love is not enough and it’s also a marketing strategy. For me the day is dedicated to my wife Preeti. We will either go out for a romantic dinner or I’ll cook something for a change.
Balancing act
Hasan Zaidi
I would be celebrating Valentine’s Day with my wife Christina. She has been my support system and she compliments my life beautifully. She has given me work-life balance. I think Valentine’s Day is a day to express your love to all the people who matter.
