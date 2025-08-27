Celebrities share their love and devotion for Lord Ganesha

Ganesh Chaturthi is more than just a festival—it’s an emotion that binds families, traditions, and entire community together. For many celebrities, the arrival of Lord Ganesha brings not only joy and festivity but also personal memories tied to family, faith, and new beginnings.

Advertisement

Shivani Gosain: I grew up in Delhi, where Ganpati celebrations weren’t common. Only after I shifted to Mumbai, I experienced the festival’s true spirit—the devotion, the positive atmosphere, and the festive vibe across the city. I brought Ganpati home once. When my parents bought a house in Mumbai around 2012, my late mother wanted us to welcome Bappa just like everyone else. I enjoy the festive spirit, the dressing up part, and especially the food—modak, puri-bhaji, puran poli.

Harleen Kaur Rekhi: I truly believe that when Bappa wishes to come, everything falls into place. I remember once my mother told me, “If you want to spend all eleven days with Bappa, he will make it possible.” For me, modak is something I can eat any time during Ganesh Chaturthi. I also enjoy bhaji and puran poli. Ganesh Chaturthi has it all—dhol-nagadas, bands, flowers, gulal—it feels like a wedding. The energy of Mumbai during this time is unmatched.

Advertisement

Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi: We bring Ganpati home. My mother used to arrange the entire Bappa Morya ritual with a thali filled with flowers, modaks, and laddoos. We have continued with the tradition. I truly feel that during those days, the Lord resides in my home. As for pandals, there is something magical.

Shivangi Verma: For me, Bappa’s arrival is like inviting happiness and strength into our lives. We bring Ganpati every year, and I personally prefer keeping him for one and a half days. It’s short but extremely sweet and filled with devotion. In Mumbai, the energy during Ganesh Chaturthi is unmatched. I have visited pandals over the years, and every time I see the crowd and enthusiasm, it fills me with joy.

Advertisement

Anupama Solanki: Since the time I started bringing Bappa home, I have seen prosperity. But I never bring him home to fulfill my desires—it all started simply because my heart told me to bring him. That’s when the tradition began.