Celebrity MasterChef Top 5 revealed!

The heat is on as Sony Entertainment Television's Celebrity MasterChef reaches its thrilling climax! The Top 5 celebrity contestants are here to turn up the heat in the kitchen, each one determined to claim the coveted title and prove that they have what it takes to be the ultimate MasterChef.

The Top 5 celebrity contestants include Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Faisal Shaikh, Gaurav Khanna, and Rajiv Adatia.

Nikki Tamboli says, "I am incredibly proud of myself as this is my very first talent-based reality show. Reaching the Top 5 comes with a huge responsibility, as the expectations from the judges and chefs are at an entirely next level. Being in the Top 5 also ignites a stronger drive within me, pushing me to do my absolute best. Right now, I can honestly say that I’m on cloud nine, and with just a few more steps to go, I’m determined to give it my all."

Advertisement

Rajiv Adatia shares, "Being in the Top 5 is truly amazing; it's a remarkable achievement. I believe reaching the Top 5 is already a victory in itself, I'm proud to have made it this far as a finalist.”