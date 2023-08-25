Celebs congratulate ISRO for historic moon landing

ANI

After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole of the moon on Wednesday, Bollywood celebs congratulated India for ISRO’s big achievement. Taking to Instagram, Big B dropped a composite image of the moon and the tricolour with words from the heart, “For far too long when India was referred to, it was spoken of as a third-world country and I hated it. Today, I am proud to say India is first world in more ways than one.” He concluded the post with Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Mataram written in Hindi.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “Chaand Taare Todh Laoon¦.Saari Duniya Par Main Chhaoon. Aaj India Aur #ISRO chhaa gaya. Congratulations to all the scientists, engineers and the whole team which has made India so proud…”

Veteran actor Rajinikanth also took to ‘X’ to express his joy at India’s golden feat. He wrote, “While superpowers like the US, Russia, and China watch in amazement, India stuns the world with this humongous achievement. My heartfelt congratulations to our @ISRO team.”

Proud of the achievement...

“Many congratulations to the #Chandrayaan-3 team. You have made the nation proud. Jai Hind!” – Virat Kohli, Cricketer

“The first nation to reach the lunar South Pole. A proud moment for each one of us and a big congratulations to ISRO for all their efforts.” – Rohit Sharma, Cricketer

“Congratulations Team @isro.in @chandrayan_3! This remarkable feat will go down in history as a moment of great pride and every Indian.” — Dia Mirza, Actress

“What a proud moment. Hindustan Zindabad tha, hai or rahega. Jai Hind. Congratulations to @ISRO on the successful soft landing of #Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. A momentous feat in the history of India’s space exploration. Proud!” – Sunny Deol, Actor

“Our India is now on the moon #Chandrayaan-3. Historic moment!! Thank you @isro.in.” — Kartik Aaryan, Actor

“Indiaaaaaaaa..What a proud moment for all of us! Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on the moon. Big thank you to the entire team #chandrayaan-3 #ISRO.” — Vidya Balan, Actress

“It’s a big achievement, we did it with limited resources and budget...” – Vijay Varma, Actor

“Big achievement. Like every Indian, I am also proud…”– Divyenndu Sharma, Actor

“We can proudly say that we have landed on the Moon. All credit goes to ISRO and the scientists who worked hard for this....” — Abhishek Banerjee, Actor

“And they said India was a third world country. Today, we became the first country to land on the moon’s South Pole.” – Rohit Shetty, Director

“Pride of India... ISRO…Salute to all.” — Jackie Shroff, Actor

