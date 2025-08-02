DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Celebs hail Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever National Award win

Celebs hail Shah Rukh Khan’s first-ever National Award win

Actor has been named as a recipient for the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in “Jawan”
article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 12:25 PM Aug 02, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Actor Shah Rukh Khan. PTI file
Advertisement

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s wait of over three decades has finally come to an end as he has bagged his first-ever National Film Award.

Advertisement

The actor has been named as a recipient for the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in “Jawan.” The news has sparked a wave of happiness among his fans across the country, as well as an outpouring of congratulatory messages for King Khan.

Many from the industry have shared their heartwarming wishes for the actor’s remarkable achievement, including his close friends like Kajol and Farah Khan.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram story, Kajol shared a poster of “Jawan” and wrote, “Congratulations on your big win @iamsrk! #jawan #71stnationalfilmawards.”

Farah Khan, who has worked with Shah Rukh on several hit films, also penned a sweet note for the actor on her story. “Congratulations my dearest @iamsrk on winning the national award!! This time the shiddat se koshish really came thru,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Oscar winner AR Rahman also took to X and congratulated the actor. “Legend, congratulations,” he wrote.

Actor Anil Kapoor hailed Shah Rukh’s performance in “Jawan” as he wrote in an Instagram story, “Well deserved! A performance like Jawan was bound to make history. Your first National Award - and what a way to get it!”

Ananya Panday called the actor the “best” as she celebrated the feat. “KING KHAN, best to ever do it,” she wrote in her story.

Shah Rukh’s “Jawan” co-star, Sanya Malhotra also gave a nod to his National Award win and wrote, “Good to go chief.”

On Friday, the winners for the 71st National Film Awards were announced, honouring Shah Rukh Khan with the Best Actor award. In a late-night post, the actor shared his response to the achievement on X, thanking fans and everyone who have supported him throughout.

An injured Shah Rukh wrote, “Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today.”

Directed by Atlee, “Jawan” featured Khan in a dual role as father and son. The film’s stellar cast also featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sangeeta Bhattarcharya.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts