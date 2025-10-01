Celebs offer prayers at Durga Puja pandal

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Monday visited the North Bombay Durga Puja and offered prayers there. He also met his friend, filmmaker Ayan, at the pandal, and before leaving, he interacted with other devotees, taking pictures with them. For the pandal visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear. He exuded desi munda vibes in a blue kurta that he paired with white pyjama.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan and Neelam Kothari too were seen attending puja mandaps in Mumbai.

