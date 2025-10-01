DT
Home / Entertainment / Celebs offer prayers at Durga Puja pandal

Celebs offer prayers at Durga Puja pandal

TNS
Updated At : 06:04 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
Rani Mukerji
Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Monday visited the North Bombay Durga Puja and offered prayers there. He also met his friend, filmmaker Ayan, at the pandal, and before leaving, he interacted with other devotees, taking pictures with them. For the pandal visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear. He exuded desi munda vibes in a blue kurta that he paired with white pyjama.

Ranbir Kapoor and director Ayan Mukerji

Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Jaya Bachchan and Neelam Kothari too were seen attending puja mandaps in Mumbai.

