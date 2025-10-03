DT
Home / Entertainment / Celebs offer prayers

Celebs offer prayers

ANI
Updated At : 05:47 AM Oct 03, 2025 IST
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt paid a visit to the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja 2025 and offered prayers. Donning an exquisite lehenga, Alia undoubtedly captivated the attention of the other devotees at the pandal. What made her appearance even more memorable was her rushing to greet actress Rani Mukerji. The two shared a heartfelt hug and posed happily for pictures, joined by Ayan Mukerji and Tanisha Mukerji for a cheerful photo session.

Ajay Devgn with his daughter Nysa Devgan

Hrithik Roshan too visited the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja 2025 and sought blessings. At the prestigious pandal, Hrithik met with his War 2 director Ayan Mukerji. The duo offered prayers together and even posed for shutterbugs. Ditching ethnic attire, Hrithik arrived at the pandal in casual wear. Ajay Devgn with his daughter Nysa Devgan. Others who were spotted at the pandal were Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji.

