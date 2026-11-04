Celebs spread festive cheer: Inside Ramesh Taurani’s star-studded Diwali bash

Film producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai, bringing together some of Bollywood's biggest names, including Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

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Salman Khan's noticeably leaner appearance emerged as one of the highlights of the evening.

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The superstar made a stylish appearance in a black shirt paired with jeans. Raveena Tandon embraced the festive spirit in a vibrant mustard yellow ethnic ensemble. Her long kurta featured elaborate gold floral zari embroidery around the neckline, yoke and sleeves, complemented by scattered motifs.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth made a stylish joint appearance in coordinated traditional outfits.

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Aditi wore a vibrant fuchsia pink lehenga choli featuring elaborate gold embroidery and geometric gota work on the blouse. Her voluminous skirt carried matching vertical gold detailing and structured borders near the hem. She completed the look with a sheer pink dupatta adorned with gold sequins and a scalloped border. Statement drop earrings and soft curls finished her festive appearance.

Siddharth complemented her outfit in a maroon and cream Indo-Western ensemble. He wore a structured maroon bandhgala jacket with subtle gold motifs and a bright green embroidered pocket square. An asymmetrical layered kurta and tailored cream trousers completed his look.

Ayushmann Khurrana attended with his wife, Tahira Kashyap, while Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and Bobby Deol with his wife also attended the party and posed for the paps.

Genelia D'Souza, Urvashi Rautela, Rajpal Yadav, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Manish Paul with his wife, Meezaan Jafri, Rasha Thadani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Iulia Vantur and Shalini Pandey were also among the attendees.

Producer Anand Pandit was also present at the celebration

Director Sriram Raghavan, Mustafa Burmawala, Mahira Sharma, Alaya F, and Zaheer Iqbal, among others, also attended the star-studded Diwali party. — ANI