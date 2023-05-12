Celebs talk about the role of social media in their life and career

From posting reels to voicing their opinion to promoting their projects, celebrities have used social media platforms to connect with the real world. But there is a negative side to it as at times they are subjected to backlashes and trolls.

So, how do the celebs make use of social media to their advantage and wade through negativity? They tell us…

Valuable feedback

Arjun Bijlani

I love to post on social media. It is a good way to connect with fans. One gets to read the messages from fans, and sometimes it is valuable feedback. I am careful about what I post. Everything in my life is not for public consumption. One shouldn’t be obsessed with a celebrity’s post, and at the same time, celebrities should not take negative comments to heart.

Look at positives

Megha Chakraborty

Social media is a good way to connect with everyone. I like to share things about my life on social media. I love making reels. It is very interesting and a lot of fun. The value of social media cannot be denied in today’s times. I look at the positive side of social media.

Less is more

Ekta Sharma

I post rarely compared to many other celebrities. It is a good way to connect with fans. I believe in the policy of less is more. Those who troll have nothing to do in life, and one shouldn’t be reactive to faceless and nameless trolls.

Comment carefully

Adaa Khan

When you are doing a show, you have more content to post. It is up to an individual what he wants to post, as that reflects his or her personality. We must not forget that social media is for us; we are not for social media. I also feel everyone should be careful when commenting on posts and not all comments can be taken seriously.

Within limitation

Sneha Jain

Social media brought about a revolution and became a part of our lives even before we knew it. People, who use social media, should be responsible, especially the younger generation. One should limit social media usage. People should not obsess over it.

Tool to connect

Simaran Kaur

I look at the positive side of social media. I use it as a tool to connect with my audiences and my fans. I also make reels. I’ve started a YouTube channel too. Youth is easily influenced by what actors post, so I feel it’s our responsibility to post the right stuff.

Global connectivity

Aniruddh Dave

It is easy to connect with people globally. I like to post my pictures to update my fans and audiences. One should use it as a positive tool rather than spending excessive time on it.