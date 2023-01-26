Celebs tell us what makes them proud to be an Indian and their replies are heart warming...

Mona

We, the people of India, gave ourselves the Constitution 73 years back to make our nation a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens justice, liberty, equality and fraternity...ideals we hope to work for and keep!

As Kartavya Path (earlier called Rajpath) hosts the scintillating show of strength and culture on the 74th Republic Day, celebs share one thing, among many, that makes them proud to be an Indian...

Unity in diversity

Flora Saini

The one thing I like about our country is the unity in diversity. We come from different regions, and we celebrate all festivals. Yes, we fight, but in the end, we have fellowship that presides over everything. The bond that we all share is what I value the most, India hamari ragon mein hai. —Flora Saini, Actor

We are progressing

Aly Goni

I love how the country has progressed in every sense of the word. We are developing, be it in infrastructure, transportation, and even employment. The entertainment industry provides a lot of job opportunities, and even in terms of technology we are on par with any country of the world. —Aly Goni, Actor

The sense of belonging

Sudhanshu Pandey

The culture, the sense of belonging to the oldest and the most developed civilization in the universe, gives a very positive feeling. In India, we have a cosmopolitan culture. It’s our 74th Republic Day and it makes me feel good that we are progressing and it is important that we count our blessings. —Sudhanshu Pandey, Actor

High on family values

Aniruddh Dave

One thing I love about our country is that traditional values still exist. Life is all about loving your parents. We still believe in the power of family. Family members stand for each other all the time and the support system really makes a difference. —Aniruddh Dave, Actor

Soulful melody

Jashan Bhumkar

There is an endless list of things I love about our country, but the most precious one of them all is Indian music! The original music of India is so subtle and beautiful. With various genres, including dhrupad, khayal, thumri, dadra, kajri/chaiti/hori/jhoola, ghazal, bhajan, abhang, natyasangeet, Rabindrasangeet and more we have avenues for pretty much every type of human expression and emotion. Most importantly, every form of our Indian music is spiritual in nature and can take us into a beautiful inward journey of the soul. —Jashan Bhumkar, Singer

Beauty of joint family system

The one thing I love the most about our country is the importance given to family values and heritage. We still have the joint family structure in society, where people are living together, sharing happiness and sorrow. That gives an individual the capacity to adjust in any situation and make it work. I love how at Indian weddings, we have so many family members coming together and celebrating and that happens only in India. —Pavleen Gujral, Actor

Rich in culture & history

I love the unity in diversity...how we live together amicably despite different languages, religions and cultures. I love the fact that our country has so much to offer in terms of history and rich culture. —Parrull Chowdhry, Actor

Cultural unity

It is difficult to mention that one thing I like about my country. I love my country and I love everything about it. However, if I still have to name that one thing which touches my heart it would be the unity in people, especially on festivals. It’s unique how everyone comes forward to share love and bonding during festivities, be it Holi, Diwali, Eid or Christmas. Isn’t it amazing? —Malini Kapoor, Actor