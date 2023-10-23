Celesti hopes for a puja with family

Celesti Bairagey, who hails from Assam, has some great Durga puja memories and this year, she is seeking an opportunity to celebrate it in her hometown along with her family.
Talking about her plans, she says, “This year I plan to celebrate Durga puja with my family in Assam. If I am unable to go, I plan to celebrate it with my friends in Mumbai. If I have time, I usually celebrate Durga puja with my family in Kolkata at my aunt’s place. The City of Joy turns into a different place altogether during Durga puja. The festive vibes, the aroma of food in the air, hustle bustle around the pandals… there are so many things to explore.”
Celesti loves to wear sarees during Durga puja. She adds, “I wear sarees during Durga puja and enjoy dressing up during festivals. Sarees are so elegant.”
