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Home / Entertainment / Celine Dion performs at star-studded Paris Fashion Week

Celine Dion performs at star-studded Paris Fashion Week

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ANI
Updated At : 06:27 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Celine Dion performs during a public show named "Express Your Worth", organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal at Place Joffre during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
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Paris Fashion Week 2026 kicked off on a high note as L'Oreal Paris' Express Your Worth show unfolded against the stunning backdrop of the illuminated Eiffel Tower.

From Jane Fonda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kendall Jenner, women from different generations, backgrounds and fields came together to walk the runway. However, what made the star-studded showcase truly memorable was the appearance of iconic singer Celine Dion.

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Celine Dion performed her classic hit I'm Alive before being joined on stage by fellow L'Oreal ambassadors.

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Celine Dion, Aishwarya Rai, Simone Ashley, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne and other officials during a public show named "Express Your Worth", organised by French cosmetics group L'Oreal at Place Joffre during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

In visuals that have surfaced online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can be seen sharing a warm hug with Celine before grooving to the singer's performance, adding another memorable moment to the star-studded evening.

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Sharing pictures of Celine from the show, L'Oreal Paris on Instagram wrote, "A voice that inspires. A strength that speaks volumes. Global icon @celinedion brings her iconic voice to Le Defile 2026 with I'm Alive, celebrating a moment of empowerment, resilience and worth.”

Recently, Dion returned to the stage for her first full concert in more than six years. Her career had been put on hold first by the Covid-19 pandemic and later by her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome. During the milestone show, Dion broke down in tears moments after taking the stage, and she later addressed fans in an emotional moment about her “promise” to return to the stage for them.

Dion took a beat seconds into her set opener, 1998's On Ne Change Pas,” after becoming visibly choked up. She appeared to wipe tears while pausing, and could also be seen putting a hand to her chest and putting her hands together, seemingly in a gesture to thank fans.

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