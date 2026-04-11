Celine Tengam Koyu opens up about her journey

Young Celine Tengam Koyu made her acting debut as Deepa Nabam in the second season of the popular series Aspirants and is currently seen in its third season as well. In a recent episode of Wheel of Fortune, Akshay Kumar invited his Manipur-based makeup artist to talk about discrimination faced by people from the Northeast. We ask the talented Celine, who comes from the beautiful Arunachal Pradesh, what kind of discrimination she has faced in Mumbai.

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She says, “People should first acknowledge that we are more than just supporting characters. Northeastern actors are mostly cornered in that zone and there is so much potential even in storytelling. We need stronger stories, most of the time actors from North- East is considered just as aesthetic and then comes a saviour from the mainland India - this narrative has to change. Luckily, it’s not been long since I moved to Mumbai, I have given all my auditions from home. So, thankfully nothing as such has happened. I heard about many casting couch incidents from my friends in Mumbai. If I ever face some sort of discrimination for my looks, language and where I come from, I will just say one line — My father is an Indian.”

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Celine also adds, “I am happy that a superstar like Akshay Kumar has brought this subject on a national platform and spoke about it. I sincerely hope and wish to see the change in the thought process of the people.”