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Home / Entertainment / Censor clearance pending for Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’, process under way

Censor clearance pending for Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’, process under way

The movie was slated for theatrical release on April 17 under the title “Battle of Galwan” before being rechristened “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace”

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:04 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Salman Khan in 'Maatrubhumi'. Image credit/Instagram:@beingsalmankhan
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The makers of Salman Khan-starrer “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace” on Saturday dismissed reports claiming that the film has been delayed due to certification issues, saying the movie has not yet been submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

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In a statement, the actor’s production banner, Salman Khan Films, said reports suggesting that the film’s certification had been put on hold as “false” and “entirely baseless”.

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“Any claims suggesting that ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’ has encountered issues with the CBFC or that its certification has been put on hold are false. The film has not yet been submitted to the CBFC for certification. Therefore, such reports are entirely baseless,” the banner said on Instagram.

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Salman Khan Films also urged media organisations and individuals not to circulate unverified information.

“Any official updates regarding the film will be shared by Salman Khan Films through its official channels only,” it added.

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Earlier this week, there were reports claiming that the movie will likely miss its August release as the film is still under process at the censor board.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace” stars Salman Khan as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who laid down his life along with 19 other soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

The film was earlier slated for a theatrical release on April 17 under the title “Battle of Galwan” before being rechristened “Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace”. The makers are yet to announce a fresh release date.

“Maatrubhumi” also stars Chitrangada Singh.

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