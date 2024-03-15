Centre notifies Cinematograph Rules to improve certification process

New Delhi, March 15
The government has notified the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024 to comprehensively improve the film certification process, an official statement said on Friday.
It said the rules will help in the adoption of online certification processes for enhanced transparency, efficiency and ease of doing business for the film industry.
It will also put in place a system for priority screening of films for enhancing transparency and eliminating all discretions.
The statement said the rules will reduce timelines for the processing of film certification and in adopting complete digital processes for eliminating all transactional time.
It also has a provision of accessibility features for certification to make watching films inclusive for disabled persons.
“Pursuant to the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ... has notified the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, in supersession of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 1983. They have been comprehensively overhauled in order to improve and contemporise the entire process of certification of films for public exhibition,” the statement said.
