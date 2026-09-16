Centre reconstitutes Censor Board with 18 new members, including Preity Zinta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ricky Kej

On Wednesday, the Government reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), appointing 18 new members. The new inductees include singers Hans Raj Hans and three-time Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej; actors Preity Zinta, Suneil Shetty, Pankaj Tripathi, and Manoj Joshi; Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files); and Rupali Ganguly (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Anupamaa).

Other notable appointments include National Film Award-winning film critic Vinod Anupam, Gujarati filmmaker Abhishek Jain, Telugu film producer and Annapurna Studios Executive Director Supriya Yarlagadda, and veteran Bengali actor-filmmaker Prosenjit Chatterjee.

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An official statement read: “The Government of India has reconstituted the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with immediate effect for a period of three years or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The reconstitution has been carried out by the Central Government in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, read with Rule 3 of the Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024.”