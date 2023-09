IANS

Bollywood actor Rio Kapadia, who is remembered as the commentator in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India, passed away at the age of 66 on Thursday.

Kapadia breathed his last at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday.

A close friend of Kapadia issued an official statement which read, "Dear friends, with great regret I wish to inform you guys that our dear friend Rio Kapadia passed away at 12:30 p.m. today."

The cause of his death is currently unknown.

#Bollywood #Shah Rukh Khan