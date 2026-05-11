‘Chak ke bahr maro’: Diljit Dosanjh slams those disrupting his shows

After refusing to take the political plunge and rejecting the appeal by Jaago Punjab Manch, urging him to enter politics, popular singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has taken on those disrupting his shows.

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In the latest social media post, Dosanjh says, “Anyone can stand outside and protest, but if anyone tries to harass my fans who are trying to enter the arena, that will not be tolerated.”

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The post reads, “If anyone carries a banner or a flag and tries to say that they have come from a specific place (organisation), then we support it. But standing outside carrying the same flag and abusing my fans. Not going to tolerate this.”

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“I told the security, ‘Jo vi programme nu kharab karn di try kar reha hai, chak ke bahr maro’ (I have told the security to throw out those trying to disrupt the programme).”