Chakshdeep Singh becomes Splitsvilla X6’s 1st Sikh contestant, says he carries his roots with pride
The latest season of “Splitsvilla”, titled “Pyaar vs Paisa”, pits contestants against each other as they pursue connections and competition
Chakshdeep Singh has become the first Sikh contestant to enter the popular dating reality show “Splitsvilla X6”.
Raised between Ghaziabad and Punjab, the Punjabi Sikh said he carries his cultural roots with pride wherever he goes and that his upbringing has shaped his values.
“Being the first Sikh on the show isn’t just a title for me. I feel a real responsibility to represent my roots with honesty and grace,” he said, adding that his Punjabi Sikh background has taught him discipline, humility and respect – traits he hopes will guide him through the competitive series.
Chakshdeep, who entered the villa earlier this month, described his Splitsvilla experience as both exciting and challenging.
The latest season of “Splitsvilla”, titled “Pyaar vs Paisa”, pits contestant against each other as they pursue connections and competition. The show is hosted by Bollywood diva Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.
