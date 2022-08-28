Challenging act

Shakti Anand is seen in a prominent role in TV show Channa Mereya. He plays the character of Amber Singh, father of Aditya Singh (Karan Wahi) in the drama that is high on family and romance. Shakti says, “I don’t relate to my character at all because I’m not so aggressive, abusive or rude to my child or any of my family members. I think it’s a challenge to become relatable. If I’m going to portray what I really am on screen then that becomes like a cakewalk. So it is better that Amber is not like me,” he explains.
He adds, “Even when I watched the first few episodes I liked them. The cast is excellent. Getting the right actors on board matters. I haven’t worked with the entire cast yet and am looking forward to that.”
