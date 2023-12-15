Chance encounter

Mrunal Thakur shared a fan-girl moment as she met the Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe in New York.
Taking to Instagram, Mrunal shared a video on her stories in which Daniel Radcliffe is seen clicking selfies with his fans and Mrunal can be heard screaming from in the background, “Daniel, we love you, Daniel.”
In another post, she posed with Radcliffe for a selfie along with her sister Lochan.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal was recently seen in the romantic film Hi Nanna, which also starred South Indian actor Nani in the lead roles. Apart from this, she was also seen in the comedy film Aankh Micholi.
