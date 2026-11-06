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Home / Entertainment / Chandigarh Architecture Exhibition celebrates the city’s modernist legacy through 38 photographs

Chandigarh Architecture Exhibition celebrates the city’s modernist legacy through 38 photographs

Chandigarh in Light and Shades — an exhibition on the city’s architecture offers a glimpse into the ideas and philosophies that shaped its unique identity

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Akhil Kumar
Updated At : 05:03 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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From its carefully planned sectors and geometric layouts to its iconic buildings, Chandigarh is more than just a city, it is an architectural vision brought to life. An exhibition on the city’s architecture, organised by the M N Sharma Architectural Society in collaboration with Chandigarh Lalit Akademi, offers a glimpse into the ideas and philosophies that shaped its unique identity. Through the works of architects, artists and urban planners, it revisits the legacy of a city that continues to stand as a landmark of modernist architecture.

M N Sharma joined the team of architects led by Le Corbusier in 1951 and was chosen to be the first Indian Chief Architect in 1965 and was later appointed the secretary of the Department of Architecture and Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA).

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The exhibition featured 38 photographs showcasing the city’s architectural beauty, from the Capitol Complex to the buildings of Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) in Sector 12. A total of 22 photographers participated, each invited to submit three photographs on the theme Chandigarh in Light and Shades. One or two photographs from each participant were selected for display. Architect Diya Handa won the first prize and was awarded Rs 25,000. The second prize of Rs 15,000 went to architect Shreya Kashyap.

Speaking to The Tribune, Diya said she had captured the A C Joshi Library at Panjab University for the exhibition. The play of light and shadows in Chandigarh’s architecture has always fascinated her. Recalling her initial lessons in architecture, she said, “We were taught how light impacts spaces and structures.” That early understanding continues to influence the way she looks at buildings, finding beauty in the changing patterns of natural light and the way it transforms familiar architectural spaces.

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A photograph by Sneha Bana, student at CCA, captures a pigeon in flight between the louvers of a Chandigarh building, bringing together architecture and nature in a fleeting moment. The composition highlights the interplay of light, shadows and the city’s distinctive architectural details. Explaining the thought behind the frame, Sneha described it through three elements — “mass, void and flight”. While mass represents the building, void refers to the hollow spaces created by the louvers and flight symbolises the pigeon in motion. Together, these elements create an interesting visual relationship between the built environment and nature, she told The Tribune.

For visitor Tarun, the exhibition was also an opportunity to understand the people and ideas behind Chandigarh's architectural legacy. “Knowing about M N Sharma and his contribution to Chandigarh's architecture is important. Countless people have contributed to shaping this city,” he said. The photographs, he felt, beautifully captured these contributions, bringing out architectural details that often go unnoticed and offering visitors a fresh perspective on familiar buildings and spaces.

On till November 10 at Underpass, Sector 17

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