Changing times

IANS

Sushmita Sen recently talked about her transformative experience of working in Aarya. She said she had kind of stagnated as an actor, but after meeting filmmaker Ram Madhavani she said yes to the web series.

Sushmita said: “I had kind of stagnated as an actor. I was not learning anything, but wanted to learn. I did not want to do the old stuff again. Then I met Ram and knew of Aarya. In flat five minutes, I said yes, and I thought, ‘My God, I have to pull this off’.”

She added, “He came to me and said, ‘I’ll need you to do workshops. You’ll have to unlearn and relearn’. I was like, ‘This is what I’ve been wanting. There is a lot I have to unlearn because I’m a 90s kid and actor’. So there was a lot to do there, and the process was made so friendly and so warm that I came back as a newcomer with a completely different approach.” Aarya Season 3 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.