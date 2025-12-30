DT
Home / Entertainment / Chappal, cooker, jhaadu: What are ‘Stranger Things’ stars doing with desi Indian tools? Watch

Chappal, cooker, jhaadu: What are ‘Stranger Things’ stars doing with desi Indian tools? Watch

Netflix drops a fun promotional video that instantly wins over Indian fans

ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra), Updated At : 12:41 PM Dec 30, 2025 IST
The clip features actors Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo trying to figure out how "desi" kitchen items could be used to defeat Vecna. Video grabs: Instagram/netflix_in
What do you get when 'Upside Down' collides with an Indian kitchen? Apparently, a pair of chappals, a pressure cooker, and two very amused 'Stranger Things' stars.

Just days ahead of the 'Stranger Things' finale, Netflix took to its Instagram account to drop a fun promotional video that instantly won over Indian fans.

The clip features actors Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo trying to figure out how "desi" kitchen items could be used to defeat Vecna.

The clip opens with the two actors being handed a series of objects most Indian households are already familiar with: a pair of rubber slippers, a Hawkins pressure cooker, a steel tiffin carrier, a rolling pin, and an Indian broomstick. Clearly out of their comfort zone but fully committed, Wolfhard and Matarazzo begin guessing how each item could double as a weapon in the final battle.

Naturally, the slipper becomes the star of the show. As the duo jokes about "whacking" Vecna with it, they quickly realise they're dealing with something far more powerful than any supernatural force: the unquestioned authority of desi moms.

Indian fans were quick to jump into the comments section, and the reactions started pouring in within minutes of the video going live.

"This was not on my bingo card, guys," wrote one user. Another warned, "Vecna better watch out if that chappal comes out." A third fan had a solution ready: "Give that chappal to OG mom Karen, that's the best way to end the battle." Another added, "I was literally thinking about the Hawkins cooker and Stranger Things today, and now this drops." Stranger Things 5 Vol. 2 was released on Netflix on Christmas, after Vol. 1 dropped on November 26. The final episode will stream at 8 p.m. ET on New Year's Eve, Wednesday, December 31. The final episode, Stranger Things: The Finale, The Right Side Up, has been slightly extended and will now run for two hours and eight minutes, up from the previously announced two hours and five minutes.

