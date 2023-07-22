Character poster of Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone revealed

Netflix has unveiled the character poster of Gal Gadot for its upcoming film Heart of Stone. The film is set to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu exclusively on Netflix on August 11.

Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot) appears to be an inexperienced techie on an elite MI6 unit headed up by lead agent Parker (Jamie Dornan). What her MI6 team doesn’t know is that Stone actually works for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organisation kept secret even from other spies that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralise global threats. Rachel has been trained to be the consummate professional: a phenomenal field agent who sticks to the mission, follows the numbers, and trusts no one. When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), Rachel’s two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.