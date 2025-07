Advertisement

But let’s rewind.

This wasn’t a red carpet affair. No sponsors, no formal press banners — just a poster, a mic and the electric buzz of possibility. The event was designed for actors, but what unfolded was a deeper, weirder, more honest reflection on the creative hustle.

Stay rooted, stay ridiculous

Imtiaz — yes the one who made 'Rockstar', 'Tamasha", 'Jab We Met' fame' — strolled on stage like someone who accidentally took a wrong turn from a cafe into a theatre. That’s part of his charm. Chandigarh, he joked, makes him feel like he’s “come from a third-world place.” Compliment... possibly? The crowd laughed anyway. But beneath the quips, there was a steady pulse of sincerity.

“Films come to you,” he said. “You don’t need to go to Mumbai.” You could almost hear collective sighs of relief from the back rows. He added local theatre groups, street plays and your mom’s terrace performances — they all count. “Stick to your roots. We’ll come find you.”

He didn’t preach goal-setting or success hacks. In fact, he warned against them. “Be foolish in your plans. If you're enjoying it, that's enough.” And when asked about writing, he kept it simple. “When an idea comes, I write it. That’s it.”

You know what? Sometimes it’s that simple.

Talent ≠ followers

Mukesh Chhabra, India’s go-to casting guy, was more direct. Less dreamy, more “cut the fluff.” He kicked things off by saying, “I never look for actors. I look for characters.” You could see a few Instagram stars flinch. He wasn’t being mean — just honest. Social media reach? Not enough. “Even Bhuvan Bam and Prajakta Koli would have to prove they can act.” Cold, yes. Necessary? Also yes.

He spoke about how social media has fractured our ability to focus. “When you're preparing for an audition or for that matter anything in your life, stop using your phone for a few hours. Just sit with your work.” Not revolutionary advice, but when someone like him says it, it lands differently. His final nudge? Learn the craft. Don't wing it.

The crowd show

Between all this wisdom, Chandigarh’s own put up some impromptu singing and acting bits. There was laughter, a few shaky voice cracks, some genuinely moving moments — and nobody judged. The vibe? Warm, messy and joyfully unscripted. You didn’t need to be a cinephile to feel something here. You just needed to care.

The unspoken script

No one handed out acting contracts. There were no talent scouts scribbling notes in the dark. But you walked out thinking, “Okay, maybe I don’t have to move to Mumbai tomorrow.” Maybe your local stage, your voice note drafts, your weird poems — they’re enough, for now.

Because as Imtiaz said, “Even if you don’t get too successful, at least you enjoyed it.” And honestly, that might be the most underrated advice in showbiz.