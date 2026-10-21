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Home / Entertainment / Charli xcx cancels music, fashion, film show in Arizona due to health issues

Charli xcx cancels music, fashion, film show in Arizona due to health issues

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ANI
Updated At : 07:04 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Charli xcx has cancelled her performance at Arizona's “music, fashion, film” event due to illness, revealing that she has lost her voice after battling sickness throughout her North American run.

The singer was supposed to take the stage at Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on Wednesday, following two performances in Los Angeles over the weekend, as per Variety.   In a social media update, Charli shared that her illness had worsened, forcing her to withdraw from the upcoming show.

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"I put absolutely everything I have into my performances, both physically and emotionally, and it breaks me that I can't be with you tomorrow,” she wrote.

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“My team worked hard to find a new date but ultimately were unable to. I'm so disappointed, but promise to return to AZ in the future," Charli added.  She continued, “Again, I'm sorry to the angels who had made plans to be there tomorrow. I know how much time, planning and care it takes to come to concerts and appreciate everyone's support immensely.” Charli kicked off her 12-date “Music, Fashion, Film” tour in early September with an opener in Philadelphia before heading to Brooklyn for two nights at Barclays Center, followed by subsequent shows in Toronto, Atlanta and San Diego. (ANI)

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