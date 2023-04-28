Charrul Malik on her birthday

It was actress Charrul Malik’s birthday yesterday, and she had a close-knit celebration. The actress said, “I celebrated my birthday with my family and close ones. We had a simple celebration. I thanked God for everything he has given us. I prayed for health, wellness, and peace of mind.”

“My twin sister, Parul, keeps sending me a lot of stuff from the US, and we have similar choices. My mom always gave me some unique clothes. She is no more, but I still have those 20-year-old tops, and they are still in good condition, and I wear those sometimes.” she added.

Charrul said she never gives aging too much importance. “Aging is natural, so why think about it? We should think about our experiences and be healthy. Just keep thinking positively.”

Charrul Malik is currently seen in Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hai.