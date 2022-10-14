Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen marriage hit a dead end? ‘No scope for reconciliation’, says report

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 14

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa have been in news for some time now. A few months back, they made headlines when they decided to end their marriage and later the two changed their mind for their daughter Ziana.

It looks like there is trouble in paradise for the two as reports are that they are now considering to part ways for good. According to a report by E-Times, the Mere Angne Mein actress is thinking of calling it off with Rajeev. A source told the news portal that their differences are irreconcilable.

“Charu is finally contemplating walking out of the relationship for good. Though they came together and gave their marriage a second chance, the differences between the two seem irreconcilable. Ab dono ke beech reconciliation ki koi gunjaish hi nahi dikh rahi hai,” the source said. However, the actress refused to comment on it.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in June 2016 and welcomed their first child, a baby girl last year.

It was in June this year that Charu had announced separation with Rajeev. Around that time, the two levelled several allegations against each other but in September, they reunited for the sake of their child.

Back then, Charu told E-Times that their person problems were called ‘publicity stunt’ by some and that their reunion was a miracle. “Before heading to the family court on 30th, Rajeev and I were talking. And while talking, our misunderstandings were resolved. That time Bappa wanted us to give another chance to our relationship for Ziana. When we had given so many chances to each other then why not one more chance? I don’t think there was any publicity stunt here. Genuinely we felt it was a miracle.”

What’s the real situation, we’ll know in time. Meanwhile, Charu has deleted all the pictures with Rajeev on his Instagram account. She shared a picture of herself all dressed up for Karwa Chauth. There’s her daughter Ziana in the picture but Rajeev wasn’t a part of the Instagram Stories.

Screenshots of Charu Asopa's Instagram Stories.

