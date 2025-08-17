DT
Chasing killer Carl Bhojraj

Chasing killer Carl Bhojraj

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:04 AM Aug 17, 2025 IST
In the winding gullies of 70’s and 80’s Mumbai, when the infamous swimsuit killer breaks out of Tihar Jail, a determined police officer must track him down at all costs.

Loosely inspired by a true story, this tale of determination and sheer grit unfolds into an epic cat and mouse chase. Netflix’s latest quirky drama of an unlikely hero cop, Inspector Zende, arrives September 5.

Starring the ever-versatile Manoj Bajpayee as Inspector Madhukar Zende and Jim Sarbh as the charming trickster and notorious swimsuit killer Carl Bhojraj, the film is directed and written by Chinmay D Mandlekar.

It also features Bhalchandra Kadam, Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak and Harish Dudhade. Inspector Zende blends crime, comedy, and nostalgia.

