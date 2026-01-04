Border 2 team unveils patriotic track

Advertisement

The makers of Border 2 have released the highly awaited track Ghar Kab Aaoge at Longewala-Tanot in Jaisalmer on Friday. The song launch event, attended by lead cast members Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Bhushan Kumar, and others, unfolded in the presence of BSF jawans and the Army, making it a moment of national pride and collective emotion.

Advertisement

Band Baaja Baaraat to re-release

Advertisement

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma-starrer rom-com Band Baaja Baaraat is set to re-release in theatres from January 16. Band Baaja Baaraat, released in 2010, was the debut film of Ranveer. It marked the beginning of a new era, as Bollywood was flooded with star kids and actors who ruled the screens for decades.

Advertisement

Will Smith sued

Will Smith has been sued by a former violinist from his 2025 music tour, who has alleged wrongful termination, retaliation and sexual harassment, claims that the actor's legal team has strongly denied. Brian King Joseph, in a lawsuit filed in California state court, accuses the actor of "predatory behavior" and "deliberately grooming and priming" him for "sexual exploitation," though he doesn't cite a specific incident in which Smith was involved.

Ishaan Khatter heads to US

Ishaan Khatter kicked off the New Year on an exciting note. He flew to the US on January 2 to take part in Oscar promotions for his film, Homebound. The film has been officially shortlisted for the Academy Awards, with nominations set to be announced on January 22.